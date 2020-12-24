Tuesday, Dec. 22

Officers issued nine traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, performed three crime-prevention services and handled two confidential incidents.

2:38 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of South Fifth Street.

3:41 a.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency contact a resident in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive.

7:34 a.m.: No citations were issued and no injuries were sustained in a state-reportable accident in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue involving a 39-year-old Blue Mounds man and a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.

8:41 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street.

12:21 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place for defective brake lights and warned for red light violation.

12:47 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a retail theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.

12:52 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Grove Street and they were fine.

4:17 p.m.: An officer picked up a syringe from the sidewalk in the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue and disposed of it properly following a call from a passerby who reported it.

4:27 p.m.: A nonreportable accident form was completed when a 68-year-old Franklin man struck a parked vehicle in the driveway of a 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 1100 block of Grove Street.

5:08 p.m.: A woman reported that her vehicle broke down at the intersection of South Third Street West and Janesville Avenue, and she was waiting for a tow truck to arrive. Officers responded to direct traffic until the vehicle was removed.

5:39 p.m.: An employee from Harold’s Muffler in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue reported a suspicious vehicle in their parking lot. An officer spoke with the owner of the vehicle and everything was fine.

6 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious vehicle at Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street but was unable to locate the described vehicle in any of the three parking lots.

6:07 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the first block of North Water Street East.

6:32 p.m.: Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Lumber Street following a report of a dispute related to a parking incident that occurred earlier in the day.

8:53 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a woman in the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue and the individual was fine.

11:42 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the first block of North Third Street and they were not at home. The officer spoke with the resident’s mother who indicated the resident was fine and at a friend’s house.

Load comments