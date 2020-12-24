Tuesday, Dec. 22
Officers issued nine traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, performed three crime-prevention services and handled two confidential incidents.
2:38 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of South Fifth Street.
3:41 a.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency contact a resident in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive.
7:34 a.m.: No citations were issued and no injuries were sustained in a state-reportable accident in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue involving a 39-year-old Blue Mounds man and a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
8:41 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street.
12:21 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place for defective brake lights and warned for red light violation.
12:47 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a retail theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
12:52 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Grove Street and they were fine.
4:17 p.m.: An officer picked up a syringe from the sidewalk in the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue and disposed of it properly following a call from a passerby who reported it.
4:27 p.m.: A nonreportable accident form was completed when a 68-year-old Franklin man struck a parked vehicle in the driveway of a 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 1100 block of Grove Street.
5:08 p.m.: A woman reported that her vehicle broke down at the intersection of South Third Street West and Janesville Avenue, and she was waiting for a tow truck to arrive. Officers responded to direct traffic until the vehicle was removed.
5:39 p.m.: An employee from Harold’s Muffler in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue reported a suspicious vehicle in their parking lot. An officer spoke with the owner of the vehicle and everything was fine.
6 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious vehicle at Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street but was unable to locate the described vehicle in any of the three parking lots.
6:07 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the first block of North Water Street East.
6:32 p.m.: Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Lumber Street following a report of a dispute related to a parking incident that occurred earlier in the day.
8:53 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a woman in the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue and the individual was fine.
11:42 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the first block of North Third Street and they were not at home. The officer spoke with the resident’s mother who indicated the resident was fine and at a friend’s house.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.