Thursday, Dec. 3
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, performed two crime-prevention services, participated in four community policing events, prepared 74 alternate side parking warning letters and two nuisance abatement complaint letters.
3:19 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Talcott Street.
4:51 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of West Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:20 a.m.: An officer assisted and accompanied a vehicle driven by a man whose wife had delivered their baby in the car before they managed to get her to Fort Memorial Hospital prior to delivery. They arrived at the hospital safely.
8:59 a.m.: An officer stopped to help a driver with a disabled vehicle in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue.
9:37 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
9:58 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 800 block of Van Buren Street about the proper way to dispose of a TV that they had put out at the curb.
12:28 p.m. Someone dropped off two dogs found running at large and took them to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. They were returned to their owner.
12:40 p.m.: A 40-year-old Stevens Point woman struck a parked vehicle with her vehicle in the 100 block of Mechanic Street. There was no damage and no action was taken.
12:44 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East and they were fine.
1:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 100 block of Madison Avenue.
2:07 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and a warning for failing to provide proof of insurance were issued to a driver in the 400 block of North Main Street.
2:28 p.m.: An officer spoke with a mother after her young son called 911 about an issue with a neighbor in the 800 block of Grove Street. The issue was not a police matter.
2:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:12 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested help in attempting to locate a vehicle stolen from their jurisdiction near Riverside and Sinnissippi drives, and thought to be en route to Fort Atkinson on State Highway 106. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle but it later was found at a county address.
3:37 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 200 block of South Third Street East was placed on the briefing board.
3:45 p.m.: An officer was unable to serve a warrant to a resident in the 300 block of Grant Street because no one appeared to be home when the officer knocked.
3:50 p.m.: A resident brought ammunition to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.
5 p.m.: A request for a lift assist in the 1500 block of Agnes Road from Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was canceled when someone else came by and was able to help the man who had fallen.
5:08 p.m.: A 20-year-old Beloit man was cited in the 700 block of Madison Avenue for driving without insurance and inattentive driving resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man.
5:41 p.m.: An officer was asked to stand by at the emergency room at Fort Memorial Hospital until a Jefferson officer could arrive to take custody of the Jefferson patient.
6:14 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Main Street reported theft of a ladder.
6:59 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for a fire alarm in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
7:17 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s Review report will be prepared following a report of a disturbance in the 1000 block of East Street.
9:26 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive wished to have information about a child custody issue documented.
