Friday, Dec. 4
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two alarms and two 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter.
12:40 a.m.: Officers were called to help with a woman who reportedly showed up for work in the 200 block of East Cramer Street. She was intoxicated and was advised she could not work, which made her upset. Staff agreed to let her spend the night in the lobby until morning.
1:33 a.m.: Officers checked the 500 block of Grant Street following a complaint from a woman whose car alarm was activated.
2:45 a.m.: Following a 911 call, a 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant through the Janesville Police Department in the 200 block of South Water Street East. The man posted bond and was released.
7:40 a.m.: Jefferson County Human Services was called to an apartment on Talcott Street and moved a teenaged boy from his grandmother’s residence following an altercation between them.
8:21 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Mechanic Street but they were not at home when an officer arrived.
11:39 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1100 block of North High Street and the person was fine.
1:45 a.m.: A 44-year-old Markesan woman was cited at the intersection of Park and Grove streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for speeding and failing to obey traffic sign.
3:22 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
3:26 p.m.: A parent wished to have information documented about a failed child custody exchange that was to have taken place at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
4:50 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of an incident in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. An officer attempted to reach the individual making the report but they were not available and a message was left for the person to call back.
7:57 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1100 block of North High Street was placed on the briefing board.
9:31 p.m.: A resident delivered a copy of a restraining order to the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
10:11 p.m.: Officers followed up on a report of a verbal disturbance in the 1100 block of North High Street. The person causing the disturbance left and was advised not to return.
11:34 p.m.: Officers spoke with a woman in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive when someone reported that she had been pushed out of a car and the car driver took off. The woman explained that she was having an argument with the other occupant in the vehicle and she got out to walk home. She was fine.
