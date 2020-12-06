Saturday, Dec. 5
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call and performed one crime-prevention service.
1:41 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue and found a delivery driver who was taking a short nap before his next stop.
7:48 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration was issued to a driver at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and Purdy Street.
7:59 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Electrical Department was notified of a burned-out yellow traffic light at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue.
8:29 a.m.: A resident from West Blackhawk Drive wished to have information about a child custody situation documented.
8:37 a.m.: An officer assisted the Madison Police Department in locating a damaged vehicle in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street.
8:43 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Jackson Street wished to have information about their vehicle being pelted with eggs documented.
8:52 a.m.: An officer helped a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East contact another individual.
9:30 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of Healy Lane who expressed concern over some group home residents walking around the neighborhood.
11:36 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 700 block of Florence Street.
12:10 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 400 block of Mechanic Street. She was warned for expired driver’s license.
1:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 700 block of Riverside Drive.
1:29 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue that reportedly was being driven poorly.
1:32 p.m.: A 50-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Whitewater and Highland avenues.
2:04 p.m.: A 21-year-old New Berlin man was cited for speeding in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
2:09 p.m.: Six 15-day correction notices were issued to a driver in the 700 block of James Place for failing to provide proof of insurance, no valid driver’s license, expired vehicle registration, excessive windshield tint, and excessive tint for front and rear side windows.
2:21 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Park Street.
7:50 p.m.: An officer checked on a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue that was found to belong to an employee at that address. Everything was fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.