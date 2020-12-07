Sunday, Dec. 6
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car and followed up on two 911 calls.
2:03 a.m.: Someone reported a loud motor running in the 300 block of East Blackhawk Drive. An officer checked and found one semi returning to a business and another one being started for another driver who just was leaving.
3:07 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 200 block of Council Street.
3:41 a.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report about someone lurking in the 300 block of Grant Street.
4:29 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 600 block of Blackhawk Drive.
6:16 a.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Linden Street.
7:52 a.m.: A resident from the 1600 block of Ila Street reported hearing gunshots within the city limits that they attributed to someone duck hunting. An officer checked the entire area and was unable to locate anyone hunting anywhere in the area or the city.
8:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:09 a.m.: A resident found a license plate by the playground in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. It was returned to the owner.
11:23 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Jefferson Street and they were fine.
1:25 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and she was fine.
1:49 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates and no insurance was issued to a 30-year-old Milwaukee man in the 300 block of Robert Street.
2:47 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of West Cramer Street and they were fine.
4 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East wished to have information about a civil issue documented.
4:44 p.m.: Officers responded to a reported dispute in the 800 block of Banker Road but found no problems when they arrived.
6:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Park Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:26 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person who reportedly was walking in the 700 block of East Sherman Avenue without any shoes on.
9:29 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Foster Street signed a no consent form for a stolen/missing license plate from a vehicle.
