Monday, Dec. 7
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm, performed two crime-prevention services and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter.
6:43 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 200 block of Linden Street.
8:45 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of resident in the 300 block of Adams Street and they were fine.
8:49 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Fire and Rescue, officers and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner responded to the 1000 block of East Street for a resident who passed away during the night.
9:27 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street spoke with an officer about questions they had and information about the conversation was documented.
10:59 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
11:01 a.m.: A regular Fort Fleet Watch test was completed successfully.
11:42 a.m.: A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was cited at the intersection of East Hilltop Trail and South Main Street for failing to follow the designated truck route.
12:55 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:05 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 800 block of Monroe Street.
3:43 p.m.: An officer served papers to a resident in the first block of Talcott Court.
3:49 p.m.: An officer served papers to a resident in the 1500 block of Stacy Lane.
4:08 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard was placed on the briefing board.
4:25 p.m.: An officer served papers to a resident in the 400 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
5:38 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a person, who appeared to be intoxicated, walking in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard.
5:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Fire and Rescue responded to the 300 block of Jefferson Street for a man found unresponsive. He was transported by Ryan Brothers to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:51 p.m.: An officer served papers to a resident in the 300 block of Jackson Street.
5:51 p.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department with documentation of receiving threatening messages. The messages were found to have originated from Watertown and the resident was referred to the Watertown Police Department.
6 p.m.: An officer served papers to a resident in the first block of South Sixth Street.
6:30 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1100 block of North High Street for a domestic disturbance. A Jefferson County District Attorney’s report for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and bail jumping will be prepared.
6:38 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of Linden Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
