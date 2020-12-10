Wednesday, Dec. 9
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, participated in one community policing event, performed two crime prevention services and handled one confidential incident related to suspicious activity.
2:26 a.m.: We Energies was notified of a street light that was out at the intersection of Roland Avenue and East Milwaukee Avenue.
8:40 a.m.: Officers on patrol stopped out at a traffic stop with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at the intersection of South Business State Highway 26 and Groeler Road but the deputy had everything under control and did not need any assistance.
9:53 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 300 block of South Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:57 a.m.: An officer checked on the welfare of a person at the Taco Bell in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue and they were fine.
11:15 a.m.: A request for a welfare check of a woman in the 100 block of Spry Avenue was canceled when the woman’s mother was able to reach the woman by phone.
11:52 a.m.: A woman from the 700 block of South Main Street asked that information about someone using her information and identity to claim unemployment benefits be documented. Neither she nor her bank were swindled of any money but she was provided tips on how to better protect her security.
12:09 p.m.: A 29-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockville avenues.
12:40 p.m.: Officers assisted other law enforcement agencies in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue and U.S. Highway 12.
12:53 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a resident from the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:04 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a woman from the 100 block of Spry Avenue about a theft of a credit card from her purse.
1:46 p.m.: A 50-year-old Cambridge man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to secure a seatbelt.
2:10 p.m.: Someone from the City of Fort Atkinson reported a possible violation of bond conditions involving two individuals. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle in which the individuals were thought to be riding and will keep an eye out for them.
2:25 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of North Main Street requested medical assistance but did not wish to engage emergency medical services. He said he would drive himself to the hospital emergency room on his own.
3:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:37 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 300 block of Riverside Drive.
4:52 p.m.: A man was taken into custody from Fort Memorial Hospital for detox services. After being medically cleared, he was transported to Tellurian in Madison.
5:41 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Reena Avenue wished to have information of harassing telephone calls documented.
5:51 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1100 block of North High Street was placed on the briefing board.
6:44 p.m.: Someone from Sun Prairie wished to have information documented.
