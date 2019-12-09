Friday, Dec. 6
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and three 911 calls, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in four community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential issue at a school.
12:43 a.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Rogers Street asked a friend to call the police for her as she thought someone was breaking into her home. An officer was unable to locate any signs of anyone in the area. The woman had another friend coming to spend the rest of the night at her house.
1:58 a.m.: A Kwik Trip employee from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue reported two vehicles in the parking lot that have been there for two hours. An officer spoke with the individuals who just were sitting there talking. They were moved along.
5:44 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the first block of Lucile Street for an odor investigation.
6:04 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 27-year-old woman in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for defective headlight, brake light and driving without insurance.
10:23 a.m.: Information about an attempted scam call to a resident in the 1000 block of East Street was documented.
11:11 a.m.: An employee from Burger King in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue requested a welfare check on a woman who had appeared disoriented while she was there, but she was fine. Her sister was with her.
11:27 a.m.: Someone reported that another person had been operating a drone at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street sometime last night.
12:45 p.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of South Main Street reported that a UPS truck driver speeds past her house about the same time every day. The information was shared with officers.
1:13 p.m.: Someone at the Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East was cited for disorderly conduct.
2:27 p.m.: An officer stood by without incident at Barrie Elementary School in the 1000 block of Harriette Street for a child custody issue.
2:51 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:56 p.m.: Officers were asked to locate a 33-year-old man in the 1200 block of Shawnee Street at the request of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, but they were told that the man had moved back to Tennessee.
4:04 p.m.: An officer accompanied Jefferson County Human Services on a welfare check of a man in the 300 block of South High Street and he was fine. He was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on charges of maintaining a drug home. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
4:42 p.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly disabled vehicle in the 500 block of Nelson Street and the driver could not get it started. Butch’s Auto Body was contacted and removed the vehicle.
9:02 p.m.: A resident from N3300 County Highway K wished to have information documented.
10:02 p.m.: Someone reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street. It was gone when an officer arrived and everything looked fine.
11:54 p.m.: Officers spoke with several individuals following a 911 call from a caller who reported a possible fight. A fight never started, but the individuals were spoken to and moved along. Their parents were contacted as well.
