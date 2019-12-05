Wednesday, Dec. 4
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime-prevention service and handled four confidential incidents.
12:15 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly intoxicated driver in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
12:19 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate the sound of a dog whimpering in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive, and the person who made the call could not hear the dog either when the officer arrived.
1:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:37 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Talcott Street.
6:03 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information documented.
7:40 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle and driving without insurance was issued to a driver at the intersection of Banker Road and Campus Drive.
8:49 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit and an officer were paged to first block of Shirley Street for a resident who was thought to have died.
9:47 a.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested that an officer meet a deputy at the emergency room who was transporting an uncooperative patient there. Everything was fine when the officer arrived and no assistance was needed.
11:09 a.m.: Someone provided information about a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
11:32 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue was placed on the briefing board following a report that a suspicious person had been on the property.
11:51 a.m.: An officer spoke with new residents of an apartment in the 400 block of Madison Avenue who were being somewhat unruly about being placed there.
11:57 a.m.: The regular monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.
12:24 p.m.: Someone took a worthless check to the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
12:25 p.m.: Someone from the City of Fort Atkinson took a worthless check to the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
1:15 p.m.: A student who reportedly walked away from Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East was located. No action was taken as she had left only 15 minutes before her regularly scheduled leave time.
1:53 p.m.: An officer spoke with an individual about a suspicious truck in the 1300 block of Endl Boulevard and documented the information.
1:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 600 block of Roosevelt Street.
3:39 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 72-year-old Fort Atkinson man for driving without insurance. He was warned for yellow-light violation.
4:24 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of South Main Street and South Fourth Street East. She was warned for violation of a traffic-control signal.
5:01 p.m.: An officer checked a fire in a barrel in the 200 block of West Cramer Street. The homeowner was keeping an eye on the flames and all was fine.
5:26 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Maple Street reported that a neighbor had left a dog outside all day and the resident wanted someone to check on it. The dog was fine and had everything it needed when the officer checked.
5:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:57 p.m.: An officer checked a dog reportedly barking in the 300 block of Riverside Drive. The officer spoke with the owner and warned them for animal control violation.
9 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive and they were fine.
9:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
