Friday, Dec. 20
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in three community policing events, performed three crime-prevention services and handled two confidential incidents at schools.
12:11 a.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with individuals in a vehicle at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. They were playing Pokemon Go and were moved along for being in the park after hours.
12:21 a.m.: An officer picked up a male near Lexington Boulevard and Madison Avenue, and gave him a ride home along with a warning for curfew violation.
2:27 a.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with a man sitting in a vehicle near West Sherman Avenue and Mechanic Street. He was intoxicated and waiting for a ride home.
2:58 a.m.: An officer on patrol stopped to speak with a woman outside of Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue. She had arrived to work early and was outside smoking a cigarette.
10:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:32 a.m.: An officer stood by to keep the peace while someone served papers on an individual in the 400 block of Madison Avenue.
11:49 a.m.: A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for expired vehicle registration.
12:22 p.m.: No citations were issued and no injuries occurred when a 30-year-old woman struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot of Purdy Elementary School in the 700 block of South Main Street, resulting in a non-reportable accident.
3:55 p.m.: An officer served municipal court papers to a resident in the 400 block of Converse Street.
4:02 p.m.: An officer spoke with several individuals after a mother from the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard requested help in removing her daughter’s boyfriend from their house. The boyfriend was leaving when the officer arrived.
4:10 p.m.: An officer served municipal court papers to a resident in the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard.
4:12 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1200 block of Klement Street for a semi-trailer that was smoldering.
5 p.m.: An officer served municipal court papers to a resident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
5:08 p.m.: An officer served municipal court papers to a resident in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue.
5:15 p.m.: An officer served municipal court papers to a resident in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue.
5:59 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the first block of East Sherman Avenue and she was fine.
6:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Park Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:56 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of Woodland Drive was placed on the briefing board.
9:18 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy in the 700 block of West Sherman Avenue until being called away for another incident.
9:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Maple Street reported that their house had been pelted with eggs. Officers were engaged with other calls at the time, but the information was documented.
10:19 p.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency to contact a resident in the 1400 block of Commonwealth Drive.
11:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
