Tuesday, Dec. 10
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in six community policing events and performed one crime-prevention service.
6:47 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for suspended vehicle registration.
8:55 a.m.: A dog reportedly running at large in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive was captured and the owner was contacted to pick it up.
8:56 a.m.: A resident dropped off old ammunition at the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.
11:16a.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
11:24 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:33 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:51 a.m.: Information about a suspicious letter sent to a resident in the 100 block of West Hilltop Trail was documented.
1:24 p.m.: An officer provided information to a resident from the 1500 block of Montclair Place when someone created an account in their name. The information was documented.
1:33 p.m.: Someone reported a license plate on a vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Street that looked like it had been painted over.
1:45 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers will keep watch for it.
2:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 12-year-old boy from near Monroe and Van Buren streets to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:34 p.m.: A vehicle was gone when an officer checked on a report that the vehicle was parked, without the proper identification, in the handicapped stall in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue.
5:45 p.m.: Someone reported a dog running at large in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East then called back to say that the owner had arrived and picked it up.
7:44 p.m.: Papers were served on a resident in the 800 block of Jefferson Street.
7:46 p.m.: A 23-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Wilcox Street and East Sherman Avenue for inattentive driving after striking a parked vehicle. There were no injuries.
8:32 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 55-year-old woman at the Main Street bridge.
8:55 p.m.: Someone requested that an officer check the welfare of someone near Endl Boulevard and Jamesway.
9:07 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue reported that a former partner was sending harassing text messages. She was advised to tell him to stop contacting her and the officer left a voice mail for the man to stop contacting her as well.
