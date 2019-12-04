Monday, Dec. 2
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm, administered one preliminary breath test and participated in two community policing events.
12:24 a.m.: An abandoned bicycle at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and West Cramer Street was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
A 25-year-old Jefferson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Cramer and Monroe streets. He was warned for driving without insurance.
9:55 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue reported a theft of jewelry from their apartment.
10:46 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman from the 400 block of South Main Street who reported giving her Social Security number to a telephone caller she did not know. She feared that it might be a scam. The officer wrote a report.
11 a.m.: A woman reported her wallet stolen from her place of work in the 600 block of West Rockwell Avenue. She signed a no consent form.
11:04 a.m.: A 35-year-old Stoughton man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street.
11:11 a.m.: The regular Fort Fleet Watch test was completed successfully.
12:18 p.m.: A woman from the 500 block of Nadig Court reported that someone tried stealing her garbage can. After speaking with the woman, the officer determined that the culprit most likely was a group home client who lived nearby.
12:41 p.m.: Someone reported that another person pitched a tent and started a fire under the walking bridge in the 100 block of Mechanic Street. The person was moved along.
1:05 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked a vehicle with smoke coming from the hood in the 200 block of South Main Street. The problem was a leaky hose.
1:15 p.m.: A person found loitering in the 100 block of North Main Street was moved along.
1:43 p.m.: An officer spoke with a person in the 100 block of North Main Street and provided them with resources available for homeless individuals.
3:25 p.m.: A 26-year-old Jefferson woman was arrested at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to pay attorney fees. Bond was posted and she was released. The woman also was warned for defective brake light.
4:06 p.m.: Officers were called to the emergency room at Fort Memorial Hospital for someone who was out of control. The officers stood by until the person was calmed.
4:16 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person reportedly pulling a wagon through neighborhoods in the 700 block of Caswell Street.
4:16 p.m.: Two Madison men were warned near Converse Street and Whitewater Avenue for failing to secure a direct seller’s permit to solicit door to door in the city.
4:46 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of an exhaust system being stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue Nov. 27.
6:08 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a dryer on fire at the laundromat in the 900 block of South Main Street.
8:43 p.m.: A woman asked that an officer deliver an emergency message to her daughter who was at work in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive. The message was delivered.
9:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a juvenile from Oak Ridge Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
