Thursday, Dec. 19
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings, followed up on two alarms and two 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in two community policing events, performed two crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident.
12:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 1000 block of West Cramer Street.
12:34 a.m.: A woman from the 200 block of East Cramer Street asked that an officer locate her vehicle, but it was unable to be located.
1:13 a.m.: A 19-year-old Whitewater male was cited at the intersection of Banker Road and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. A 20-year-old Janesville man was cited for display of unauthorized vehicle registration and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and tires protruding more than two inches.
1:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:40 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of Wilson Avenue.
5:19 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Riverside Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:36 a.m.: No citations were issued in a state-reportable accident involving a 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man and a 51-year-old Whitewater woman at the intersection of South Main Street and West Milwaukee Avenue. The man was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:53 a.m.: Information about a loud tenant in the 100 block of Spry Avenue was documented.
8:10 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a resident in the 300 block of Monroe Street about money that was stolen.
11:22 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street wished to have information documented.
12:52 p.m.: An officer removed debris from the roadway near Janesville Avenue and Farmco Lane.
1:10 p.m.: Information about damage done to a vehicle in the 500 block of Shah Avenue was documented.
1:45 p.m.: An officer spoke to a couple of individuals in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and warned them about an incident related to a parking space in the parking lot.
6 p.m.: Someone reported a possible burglary in progress in the first block of South Water Street East. An officer found a real estate agent showing the property to an interested party. There was no burglary occurring.
7:23 p.m.: An officer checked on a possibly impaired driver in the parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street and found a 16-year-old Cambridge girl who was perfectly fine. There were no issues.
7:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard.
8:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue.
9:32 p.m.: An officer noticed and secured a propped open door at the warming house at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East.
9:32 p.m.: An officer served municipal court papers to a resident in the 1100 block of Caswell Street.
10:29 p.m.: Information from a telephone call to the Fort Atkinson Police Department was documented.
10:39 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 400 block of North High Street and she was fine.
