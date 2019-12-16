Sunday, Dec. 15
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in one community policing event and performed one crime-prevention service.
1:20 a.m.: A 43-year-old man was arrested in the 1100 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. He later was released to a responsible party.
1:32 a.m.: A woman from the 700 block of Madison Avenue wished to have a description about her missing backpack documented in case it turns up. She spoke with an officer and agreed to call if she locates it on her own.
10:46 a.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive signed a no consent form for vandalism done to their vehicle during the night.
11:38 a.m.: A 73-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Lexington Boulevard for failing to yield right of way resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was called but no one was transported to the hospital. A tow truck was called for one of the vehicles.
1:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 500 block of Robert Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:23 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for defective brake light and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
4:47 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle was issued to a 51-year-old Oregon, Wis., woman.
10:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 96-year-old man from the 600 block of Roosevelt Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
