Monday, Dec. 9
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in three community policing events, performed two crime-prevention services and handled one confidential disorderly conduct incident at a school.
12:06 a.m.: An officer checked a vehicle parked after hours in Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. No one was around and the vehicle was unoccupied.
12:51 a.m.: A neighbor noticed a light flashing at a home in the 200 block of Lucile Street and was concerned that someone might be trying to get the resident’s attention. An officer checked with the resident who explained that it was a faulty light and everything was fine.
2:41 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
6:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Premier Place to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:44 a.m.: An officer shot a sick raccoon near McMillen and North Fourth streets.
8:14 a.m.: An officer provided directions to a semi-driver in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue.
9:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:46 a.m.: A resident from the 900 block of North Main Street reported that the exhaust piping on her vehicle was stolen during the night. A notice for extra patrol in the area will be placed on the briefing board.
11:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:26 p.m.: A truancy citation was prepared for a student at Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
12:30 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
12:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 700 block of Reena Avenue.
12:43 p.m.: A 28-year-old woman from Johnson Creek was cited at the intersection of North High and North Fourth streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and inattentive driving resulting in a state-reportable accident involving an 81-year-old Whitewater man.
4:41 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited and arrested for retail theft at Pick ‘n Save in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. After being booked, she was released.
5:50 p.m.: An officer assisted with a child custody issue at Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:10 p.m.: An officer checked on two reportedly suspicious vehicles in the 800 block of Banker Road. The officer spoke with a 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a 24-year-old South Beloit man who said they were friends and just met there for a conversation. They were advised that they should find a different place to meet in the future.
8:14 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a very young boy observed walking alone in the 700 block of South Main Street.
8:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:31 p.m.: An officer was unable to serve a municipal warrant to a resident in the 800 block of Jefferson Street because they were not home at the time.
11:43 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle near Allen Drive and Commerce Parkway.
