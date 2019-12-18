Tuesday, Dec. 17
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test, fingerprinted one individual at their request, participated in three community policing events and handled one confidential incident.
12:10 a.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Monroe Street reported that a vacant house for sale had the lights on. An officer checked and found that the house was secure and no one was there, although it did look like recently it might have been shown. The lights left on was believed to be an oversight.
1:04 a.m.: A 34-year-old Watertown woman was cited at the intersection of West Cramer and Boldt streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt. She was warned for defective brake light and registration lamp.
1:27 a.m.: A 55-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of Jefferson and Hake streets for texting while driving and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance.
2:51 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 800 block of Dorian Place.
4:44 a.m.: Information about suspicious activity in the 300 block of Armenia Street was documented.
4:54 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a dog running at large near Armenia and North Third streets. The officer followed the dog home and spoke with the owner, warning the owner for animal control violation. The dog was current on shots and license.
10:01 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:29 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Reena Avenue wished to have information about a scam call documented.
11:58 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:01 p.m.: An officer knocked on the door of a reportedly impaired motorist’s residence, following a complaint about their driving, in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; however, no one answered the door.
3:30 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to an 18-year-old Jefferson man.
5:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:19 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for unsafe lane deviation and driving without insurance, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man.
7:30 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was contacted for a water main break in the 400 block of Wilcox Street.
8:40 p.m.: Diggers Hotline called in an emergency locate for the 400 block of Wilcox Street. The Fort Atkinson Water and Electrical Departments were notified.
