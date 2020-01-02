Tuesday, Dec. 31
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car and followed up on one 911 call.
2 a.m.: An officer picked up a man in the 400 block of Heth Street following a complaint from a neighbor about the man talking loudly outside. He was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to wait for a ride back to his home.
5:31 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department and officers were paged for an electrical fire at a residence in the 600 block of Grant Street.
7:01 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1500 block of Montclair Place was placed on the briefing board.
9:40 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly impaired driver in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
9:53 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue. She was warned for defective brake lights and driving without insurance.
10:13 a.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with the owner of a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone near Madison Avenue and Monroe Street. The driver was advised the vehicle was parked illegally and the driver moved the vehicle.
10:14 a.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with a driver who was lost near South Main Street and East Highland Avenue. The driver was found to not have a valid driver’s license, and he called someone to pick up him and his vehicle.
10:57 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a semi thought either to be disabled or been involved in an accident near Mechanic and Harrison streets. A person who lives in that area drives a semi and it might have been his truck.
11:02 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of State Highway 26 and Koshkonong Lake Road for nonregistration of vehicle. He was warned for driving without insurance and driving left of center following a reckless driving complaint passed along by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
11:07 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 1100 block of Menomonee Court whose medical pendant had been activated accidentally. The person was fine.
12:11 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a patient in the 400 block of Foster Street who had missed an appointment. The clinic will call the patient back to reschedule the appointment.
12:43 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 68-year-old Fort Atkinson man for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. He was warned for defective brake light.
3:05 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 300 block of Washington Street and she was fine.
3:24 p.m.: An officer mediated an argument between a father and son in the 600 block of Riverside Drive and calmed them.
5:40 p.m.: An officer spoke with a mother whose daughter came to the Fort Atkinson Police Department who needed help after her mother kicked her out of the house. After speaking with the officer, the mother allowed the daughter to return to the home.
7:15 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 40-year-old Milwaukee man for driving without insurance and cracked windshield. He was cited for driving with a suspended vehicle registration and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
7:21 p.m.: A 36-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Converse Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective headlight.
8:38 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective brake light and muffler was issued to a driver at the intersection of East and McComb streets.
11:21 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the first block of South Third Street East.
11:32 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a woman sitting in the parking lot at Purdy Elementary School in the 700 block of South Main Street and learned that she was playing Pokemon Go. She was moved along.
