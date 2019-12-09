Sunday, Dec. 8
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings and performed two crime-prevention services.
2:51 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 36-year-old Madison man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road. He was cited for driving without insurance.
3:26 a.m.: An officer on patrol stopped for a woman with three young children in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue who had requested a ride home. The officer spoke with the woman who changed her mind and decided they would walk home instead.
3:45 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 800 block of East Street.
7:56 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Police Department requested mutual aid from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office following a report of a group of people standing in the road, in a protest, near County Highway K and Hackbarth Road. Their plan was to walk from Fort Atkinson to Whitewater. Two deputies arrived and spoke with the individuals about walking safely and staying off the road.
8:42 a.m.: Someone reported a person was banging on the doors and windows of an apartment in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive. An officer was unable to locate anyone and everything appeared to be quiet.
10:38 a.m.: Another law enforcement agency requested that an officer speak with a person, thought to be at Fort HealthCare, about an incident that occurred in their jurisdiction. The officer learned that the person had not yet arrived at the hospital, but staff from the emergency room would notify the officer when the person arrived so the officer could come and speak with the person.
11:44 a.m.: A man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report that his ex-girlfriend was refusing to return his cell phone to him. He was advised that this was a civil matter.
2:04 p.m.: A 17-year-old male was arrested when he went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer related to a disturbance in which he had been involved at his home in the 400 block of South High Street. He was charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct while armed and physical abuse of a child, and transferred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
3:51 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Jefferson Street wished to have information about a fraudulent telephone call documented.
7:35 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a juvenile in the 300 block of South Fourth Street West and they were fine.
8:19 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate reportedly suspicious persons in the 1200 block of Gerald Court.
10:15 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information documented.
