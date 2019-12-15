Friday, Dec. 13
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test and performed one crime-prevention service.
12:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:22 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone in the first block of South Water Street West and they were fine.
1:50 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 700 block of Florence Street was placed on the briefing board.
3:39 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 1600 block of Doris Drive and they were fine.
5:26 a.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Premier Place and learned it was a friend of a neighbor’s child. Everything was fine.
6:03 a.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Florence Street reported that his truck had been ransacked during the night, but nothing appeared to be missing. The information was documented.
6:58 a.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Florence Street wished to have information documented.
6:59 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of North High Street reported a theft from their unlocked vehicle during the night.
7:03 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of East Sherman Avenue reported a theft from their unlocked vehicle during the night.
7:33 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of East Sherman Avenue wished to have information documented about two of their vehicles being rifled through during the night.
7:38 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue reported finding items in his front yard that turned out to be stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a call reported at 7:51 a.m.
7:51 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of East Sherman Avenue reported that items were stolen from their unlocked vehicle. They identified the items found on the front lawn from the previous call at 7:38 a.m., but it did not include all the items that were missing. They signed a no consent form for the items that were not recovered. There were no suspects.
8:05 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of East Sherman Avenue reported that someone had rifled through their unlocked vehicle during the night, but nothing appeared to be stolen.
9:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:35 a.m.: Another law enforcement agency asked that an officer check the 100 block of East Hilltop Trail for a person thought to be involved in a gas drive-off in their area. An officer learned that the person was in the hospital at the time and someone else had been driving the vehicle.
10:09 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue signed a no consent form for items stolen from her unlocked vehicle the previous night.
10:40 a.m.: Neighbors of the resident in the previous call at 10:09 a.m. reported that their unlocked vehicles in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue were rifled through during the night. They did not wish to speak with an officer and just asked that the information be documented.
10:51 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of North High Street wished to have information documented.
12:21 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman in the 1000 block of Monroe Street about a problem she was having.
12:23 p.m.: An officer spoke with a driver in the 200 block of North Main Street following a complaint that a child in the vehicle did not appear to be fastened securely in a child safety seat.
12:31 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Florence Street reported that change was taken from their vehicle.
3:27 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for a red-light violation at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue.
3:46 p.m.: An officer spoke with an employer in the 1100 block of North Main Street about a problem with a disgruntled employee. The officer spoke with everyone involved and placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board.
4:12 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of South Third Street East.
4:57 p.m.: No citations were issued for a non-reportable accident that occurred in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street involving a 70-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and an 80-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman.
5:54 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of North Main Street reported that their bicycle was stolen. A no consent form was signed.
6:21 p.m.: A customer at Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue reported hitting a gas pump with a vehicle. Officers checked the pumps and found no evidence of damage to the pump and everything appeared to be in order.
8:16 p.m.: A woman was warned for animal control violation following a complaint about a dog running at large near North Fourth and North High streets. The dog was returned after it was located.
9:51 p.m.: An officer checked on a disabled vehicle in the first block of North Main Street. The officer spoke with the owner who had the vehicle removed.
10:42 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 600 block of Grove Street was placed on the briefing board.
