Saturday, Dec. 14
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on five 911 calls, administered two preliminary breath tests, fingerprinted one individual at their request, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
12:23 a.m.: A 35-year-old Whitewater woman was cited at the intersection of East Highland and South Main streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance, and warned for violation of child safety restraints and operating a vehicle without lights.
1:12 a.m.: A 20-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of Foster Street and Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and warned for unauthorized display of vehicle registration. He was arrested on a warrant through the Oconomowoc Police Department and turned over to that office.
1:17 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue reported that a woman was outside screaming and yelling as she was looking for a friend.
1:27 a.m.: Someone from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue reported that a vehicle had been parked and idling for the past couple of hours. An officer found some employees who explained that they keep the vehicle running as it is a delivery vehicle.
3:36 a.m.: An officer found a man sleeping in a car in the 1000 block of South Main Street. He was intoxicated and given a ride home.
5:35 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman from the 1000 block of East Street who asserted that she was having issues with her roommate.
6:50 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of theft of a lottery ticket from Southside Shell in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
8:36 a.m.: Someone from the 500 block of Shah Avenue requested to speak with an officer about an earlier disturbance at the house. It was found that the mother of a child being watched at the home was ringing the doorbell and knocking on the door to get the attention of someone inside.
8:55 a.m.: An officer checked on a dog reportedly barking outside a home in the 1200 block of Sioux Trail. A woman who answered the door said she was having trouble getting the dog in the house because it just wanted to run around in the yard.
9:14 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Robert Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:24 a.m.: Someone from the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive asked to speak with an officer.
9:30 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 60-year-old Fort Atkinson man for non-registration of vehicle along with a warning for red light violation.
9:45 a.m.: An officer spoke with a driver who reportedly left Stop N Go without paying for a gas purchase. The driver explained that she had used her credit card and thought the purchase had been approved. She will stop by later in the afternoon to render payment.
11:15 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of Linden Street to Fort Memorial Hospital, and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit provided a lift assist.
11:51 a.m.: A dog running at large in the 300 block of Grant Street was returned to the owner.
1:31 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue.
1:43 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance was issued to a motorist at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Erick Street. The driver was warned for speeding.
1:43 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive was placed on the briefing board.
1:46 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Mechanic Street reported that a neighbor’s diesel truck had been left running for a lengthy period of time and the resident was concerned about fuels seeping into their house. The truck was gone when an officer arrived.
1:51 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue about child custody issues.
5:24 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, and warned for no headlight and failing to provide proof of insurance.
6:17 p.m.: An officer retrieved a bicycle that was found in the 600 block of Van Buren Street and returned it to its owner.
6:22 p.m.: A 61-year-old Sun Prairie man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
7:04 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 900 block of South Main Street for a report of a fire.
8:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Walton Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
