Saturday, Dec. 21
Officers followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, and administered one preliminary breath test.
12:33 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street to have information about a damaged vehicle documented.
7:39 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large near North Fourth and Wilcox streets.
10:11 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue signed a no consent form for packages stolen from their home.
12:22 p.m.: Officers took a 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy from Rogers Street into custody for battery and disorderly conduct, and contacted Jefferson County Human Services for additional assistance.
1:26 p.m.: A non-reportable, two-vehicle accident in the 100 block of South Main Street with neither injuries, citations nor road blockage and no damage to either vehicle was documented.
1:28 p.m.: Information about an incident that occurred at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street was documented.
1:58 p.m.: An officer followed up on a 911 hang-up call reporting a fire with copious smoke in a fire pit at a residence in the 600 block of West Hilltop Trail. An officer spoke with the residents and advised them of the city’s burning ordinance.
2:06 p.m.: A resident from the first block of Margaret Avenue reported a theft of contents of a package delivered earlier in the day.
2:37 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of West Hilltop Trail reported that a motorist had backed into their fence.
4:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
