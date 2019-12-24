Monday, Dec. 23
Officers followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, performed one crime prevention service and prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters.
1:54 a.m.: A 51-year-old Delavan man was arrested and cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East for operating while intoxicated, first offense, probable alcohol content and concealed carry violation. After being booked, he was released to a responsible person.
8:21 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate two small dogs reportedly running at large in the 500 block of Maple Street.
9:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 600 block of Roosevelt Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:18 a.m.: Information about a child custody exchange that failed to take place in the 100 block of South Water Street West was documented.
11:18 a.m.: No citations were issued in a non-reportable accident in the parking lot in the 1300 block of North High Street involving a 54-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man, both from Fort Atkinson.
12:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:11 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit, Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and officers were paged to the 600 block of Lexington Boulevard. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called.
12:14 p.m.: An officer was asked to contact a driver who had failed to pay for a gas purchase at Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue. The driver was contacted and paid for the fuel.
1:19 p.m.: An officer followed two dogs back to their home in the 300 block of Foster Street following several calls of the dogs running at large. There was a hole in the fence which was repaired. A message was left with the homeowner to contact the Fort Atkinson Police Department when they returned home.
3:15 p.m.: An officer on patrol discovered an open door at Barrie Elementary School in the 1000 block of Harriette Street. A keyholder was called and will take care of the oversight.
3:16 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of possible fraud in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
4:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
4:44 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a motorist in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue for driving without insurance, and warned for no headlights and failing to yield to emergency vehicle.
5:03 p.m.: A resident from near Reena Avenue and Montclair Place reported that a neighbor’s lights were shining in their house. An officer drove around and checked the area, but could find nothing that resembled what was described in the telephone call.
5:46 p.m.: No citations were issued when an 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male struck a parked vehicle in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue. There were no injuries and a non-reportable accident form was completed.
5:47 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue about items stolen from his vehicle.
6:01 p.m.: Information about an 18-year-old from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue driving a vehicle without a valid license was passed along to officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.