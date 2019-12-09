Saturday, Dec. 7
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on two alarms and three 911 calls, administered three preliminary breath tests, participated in one community policing event and performed four crime-prevention services.
12:11 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate reportedly suspicious individuals in the first block of North Water Street East.
2 a.m.: A 38-year-old Madison man was cited for red-light violation at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and North Main Street.
2:30 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
2:31 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. After being booked, he was released to a responsible person.
4:22 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of South Water Street East.
4:55 a.m.: Following an alarm from the 1200 block of Jefferson Street, a call for the Fort Atkinson Fire Department was cancelled when an officer confirmed that the problem was with burnt food and no actual fire.
6:06 a.m.: Officers handled a domestic violence incident in the 300 block of Monroe Street.
8:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:07 a.m.: Someone reported two individuals digging holes in the ground at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. The people explained that they were replacing divots in the field and were going to be leaving shortly.
12:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:13 p.m.: No citations were issued for an accident in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue involving a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a 59-year-old man from Lake Mills. A non-reportable accident form was completed.
5:25 p.m.: An officer spoke with a mother and her daughter in the 400 block of Foster Street who reportedly were yelling about how they speak to each other. The officer provided them with strategies to handle future disagreements.
8:12 p.m.: Officers checked on a report of a disturbance between a man and woman in the 1000 block of East Street who had a verbal argument earlier in the day. When the officers arrived, there was no noise coming from the apartment.
