Wednesday, Dec. 11
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in four community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and handled two confidential incidents at schools.
3:01 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked a vehicle at the intersection of East and Craig streets. The individuals in the vehicle were waiting for another friend to come out of a house.
3:50 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 900 block of Zaffke Street.
4:31 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 200 block of Heritage Drive.
7:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Clarence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:17 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit, officers and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service were paged for an incident in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue in which a man was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:19 p.m.: Information about a traffic accident in the 100 block of North Main Street was documented. The parties involved handled the situation on their own.
12:20 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a motorist for driving without insurance. The driver was warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and improper display of registration.
1:40 p.m.: An officer was unable to serve a warrant to a resident in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue because they were not home at the time.
2:47 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a resident in the first block of Spry Avenue because they were not home at the time.
4:21 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody on two body only warrants through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. After processing, the man was turned over to the custody of a deputy who transported him to the sheriff’s jail.
4:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:04 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a violation of a restraining order from a resident in the 1100 block of Janette Street.
8:37 p.m.: A juvenile from South Water Street East who reportedly was out of control was calmed. Jefferson County Human Services was notified of the incident.
9:28 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license following a complaint that he was driving all over the road and thought to be intoxicated. He was not intoxicated.
11:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Grove Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:42 p.m.: An officer removed a car battery from the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street.
