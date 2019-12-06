Thursday, Dec. 5
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on two 911 calls, participated in three community policing events, performed three crime-prevention services and handled three confidential incidents.
3:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East.
7:34 a.m.: An officer checked the 1600 block of Madison Avenue following a complaint about a reckless driver but was unable to locate a vehicle that matched the description provided.
7:50 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle without carrying a driver’s license and warned for red light violation.
8:04 a.m.: An officer assisted another agency with a drug evaluation at Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:14 a.m.: An employee from the Fireside Dinner Theatre reported that someone left a vehicle in their parking lot in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue without their permission. An officer spoke with someone at the registered owner’s address and they will get the vehicle moved shortly.
9:23 a.m.: A caller who was requesting a welfare check on another person was found to be looking for the police department in Fort Atkinson, Iowa and not Fort Atkinson, Wis. The caller was provided with the telephone number for the Iowa department.
9:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
9:54 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson was cited for misuse of 911 in the 500 block of Nikki Lane.
10:18 a.m.: A man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue requested assistance in retrieving a cell phone that he had given to his girlfriend. He was advised it was a civil matter.
10:23 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Fourth Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:27 a.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney review will be prepared for an incident that occurred in the 400 block of South High Street in October.
11:17 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a driver being confronted by someone and almost run off the road in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
12:01 p.m.: An officer spoke with someone from Villa Inn, in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue, about abandoned property left in a room.
12:03 p.m.: A message from the Jefferson Police Department was delivered to a resident in the 300 block of Grant Street.
1:19 p.m.: Information about a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of West Cramer Street was documented.
1:35 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate someone from the 1200 block of Shawnee Street who was wanted on a warrant.
1:54 p.m.: Following a complaint of a package being stolen from a home, a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of Monroe Street for three counts of theft, three counts of bail jumping, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and driving without insurance.
2:01 p.m.: Someone complained about a postal vehicle parked for a month without being moved in a stall designated for U.S. Postal Service vehicles. The complainant did not feel it was fair that a postal vehicle could be left there for that long. No action was or will be taken as it all was under the jurisdiction of the postal service.
2:05 p.m.: Someone reported the theft of a package from their home in the 100 block of Jackson Street. It was related to the call that occurred at 1:54 p.m.
2:05 p.m.: Someone reported the theft of a package from their home in the 400 block of Barrie Street. It was related to the call that occurred at 1:54 p.m.
2:13 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue wished to have information about being harassed documented.
2:59 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street was provided with information about how to handle scam telephone calls.
4:23 p.m.: Jefferson County Human Services requested assistance with an emergency detention client at Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:12 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female, at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Campus Drive, for failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
7:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 600 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:51 p.m.: A 21-year-old Watertown woman was cited for non-registration of vehicle in the 400 block of North High Street.
8:01 p.m.: An officer stopped a driver in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue for expired vehicle registration. The driver had valid temporary license plates in the car and the officer advised them to switch out the plates.
10:52 p.m.: An officer checked a report of two individuals arguing in the 300 block of North Main Street. They advised the officer that they would be fine.
11:22 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and domestic abuse/intimidation when a woman went to a neighbor’s house for help. The man was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.