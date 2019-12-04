Tuesday, Dec. 3
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in four community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and handled two confidential incidents at schools.
7:56 a.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street.
9:15 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for a red-light violation.
9:27 a.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of Park and Grant streets.
9:48 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of North Main Street on a warrant through the New Berlin Police Department for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. He posted bond and was released.
9:59 a.m.: No citations were issued in a state-reportable accident in the 600 block of Jones Avenue involving a 60-year-old Milton man and a 67-year-old Beaver Dam woman.
11:41 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1600 block of Metha Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:49 p.m.: A drug incident in the 300 block of South High Street was recorded.
1:31 p.m.: A man was warned for disorderly conduct for being loud on the telephone in his apartment in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
2:13 p.m.: A woman was escorted out of an apartment in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue and a ride back to Madison was found for her.
2:26 p.m.: A dog reportedly running at large in the 600 block of Jackson Street was reunited with its owner before an officer arrived.
3:22 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 400 block of West Sherman Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
4:08 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked a semi parked at the intersection of Commerce Parkway and Mielke Drive. The driver was rebalancing the truck’s load before moving along.
5:44 p.m.: A driver reported damage done to their vehicle in the 300 block of North Main Street. The driver was provided with a self-reporting accident form.
8:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
8:40 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit transported a man from the 1100 block of Riverside Drive.
8:48 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from someone at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
11:57 p.m.: An officer repositioned a sign that had fallen over at the intersection of Ila Street and Ramesh Avenue.
