Wednesday, Dec. 18
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, participated in three community policing events, prepared five nuisance abatement complaint letters and handled three confidential incidents.
12:53 a.m.: An officer on patrol stopped out with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy who was handling a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues.
1:31 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked a suspicious vehicle at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street. The driver was looking for deer in the area and was moved along.
5:16 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 56-year-old Fort Atkinson man for defective headlight and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
5:28 a.m.: A 41-year-old Edgerton man was cited at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Jefferson Street for driving without insurance and warned for defective tail light.
6:38 a.m.: An officer assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department at Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:35 a.m.: Truancy citations were prepared for the Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
7:35 a.m.: Truancy citations were prepared for the Crossroads school in the 700 block of Grove Street.
7:50 a.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Roosevelt Street was warned for derogatory words on a sign in their yard.
8:17 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 700 block of Oak Street.
9:10 a.m.: Information about a traffic accident that occurred Monday afternoon was provided by a resident from the 200 block of North Main Street and documented.
10:57 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Rogers Street and they were fine.
12:42 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to Fort Memorial Hospital for an automatic fire alarm.
2:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
3:15 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident at Purdy Elementary School in the 700 block of South Main Street involving a 43-year-old Sullivan woman and a 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
3:31 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was driving recklessly southbound on State Highway 89, possibly coming into Fort Atkinson.
3:35 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard was placed on the briefing board.
3:56 p.m.: A citation for inattentive driving was issued to one of three Fort Atkinson drivers involved in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue. The 37-year-old woman’s vehicle was removed by Butch’s Towing. The two other drivers were males ages 16 and 29.
4:23 p.m.: An officer checked a reportedly suspicious vehicle parked at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Shirley Street that had bags covering the windows. The officer found a man sleeping in his vehicle and he would be moving shortly.
11:23 p.m.: A person who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and requested a voucher was provided with a place to stay for the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.