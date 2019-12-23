Sunday, Dec. 22
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings and administered one preliminary breath test.
1:06 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a vehicle with a person sitting in it in the 300 block of North Main Street. The person was waiting for a friend.
4:31 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department and officers were paged to a fire alarm at Jones Dairy Farm in the 800 block of Jones Avenue, but no issues were found. The situation was turned over to the maintenance staff.
9:54 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from Talcott Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street.
2 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:32 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man struck a parked vehicle with his vehicle in the parking lot at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street resulting in a non-reportable accident. No citations were issued.
3:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Rogers Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:05 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle near State Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 12 following a complaint that was received by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
5:12 p.m.: The Janesville Police Department asked that an officer check for a person in the 200 block of Jefferson Street, but the person was unable to be located.
7:33 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a possibly intoxicated driver in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
8:07 p.m.: An officer checked a reported suspicious vehicle in the first block of Milwaukee Avenue and found a man sleeping in his vehicle. Everything was fine.
