Sunday, Dec. 1
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call and administered one preliminary breath test.
1:06 a.m.: A 31-year-old Cambridge woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for defective tail light and failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:16 a.m.: Following a traffic stop, a 19-year-old Cottage Grove man was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue. A 19-year-old Brookfield woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:45 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:41 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Foster Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:42 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested at the Fort Atkinson Police Department on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to pay for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and possession of marijuana after she went to the police department to pick up an item she lost and was returned to the department. She was unable to post bond for the warrant and was turned over to a sheriff’s deputy.
10:06 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of South Fourth Street West was placed on the briefing board.
10:20 a.m.: Information about a hit-and-run accident in the 1300 block of North High Street was documented.
10:36 a.m.: A 57-year-old man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department looking for options because he was evicted from his apartment and had nowhere to go. An officer checked with Care Wisconsin to see if they could help and they will contact the man directly.
10:48 a.m.: A sick raccoon in the 600 block of Madison Avenue was shot by an officer and placed on the terrace. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called so they properly could dispose of the animal.
10:50 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to carry driver’s license on person and warned for speeding.
11:44 a.m.: A message was left for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works following a call from a resident near Cloute and Caswell streets that the fill for a portion of the street that had been dug up for construction had washed away.
12:15 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue reported that a neighbor was standing outside her child’s bedroom window and yelling. The neighbor was outside with her dog when an officer arrived and denied yelling at anyone.
12:32 p.m.: An officer spoke with a mother and son in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue who were arguing because the son had threatened to dump out her bottle of alcohol. The two were calmed.
12:50 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1400 block of North High Street for failing to maintain control of vehicle when he struck a signpost with a vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident. A message about the sign was left for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works. Butch’s Auto Body removed the vehicle.
1:45 p.m.: A woman from the 100 block of Lucile Street reported that a vehicle was parked in front of her driveway and was blocking her in. The owner of the vehicle was located and parked the vehicle in a legal spot.
4:06 p.m.: An officer repositioned a sign that had blown out of kilter in the wind at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue.
4:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:36 p.m.: An officer provided a ride for a patient to their destination from the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room.
10:04 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.