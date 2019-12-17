Monday, Dec. 16
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime-prevention service, prepared three nuisance abatement letters and handled one confidential incident.
12:45 a.m.: A 44-year-old Beloit man was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and warned for failing to dim high beams.
1:45 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Carlin Lane. He was warned for failing to carry a driver’s license on person and driving without insurance.
8:14 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:31 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:37 a.m.: A complaint about a dog being left outside in the cold and snow while no one was home in the 200 block of East Sherman Avenue was dismissed after an officer spoke with a neighbor who asserted that the dog loves being outdoors and is well cared for.
11:20 a.m.: A vehicle parked in a lot posted for private parking without permission in the first block of Spry Avenue was ticketed. The lot owner will call a tow truck to have the vehicle removed.
11:33 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:06 p.m.: An employee from Opportunities in the 200 block of East Cramer Street reported a theft.
1:26 p.m.: Someone was issued a citation for an e-cigarette violation at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
1:27 p.m.: Truancy citations were issued at the Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
2:11 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of individuals arguing in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive and discovered a possible felony bail-jumping violation that required additional information.
3:03 p.m.: Information about a traffic incident that occurred earlier in the day at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues was documented.
3:56 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 500 block of Foster Street.
4:09 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman reported that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the Festival Foods parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street. The hit-and-run incident is state reportable.
4:27 p.m.: A citation is pending for a state-reportable accident involving a 60-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson, that occurred in the 700 block of Madison Avenue. The woman was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and her vehicle was removed by Klement Towing.
5:49 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman from the 1200 block of Gerald Court was cited for misuse of 911 when her child accidentally dialed 911 while playing with a telephone. Officers had responded to several similar calls to this address in the past.
11:42 p.m.: An officer checked on a vehicle near Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West. The occupants just were chatting. Everything was fine.
