Thursday, Dec. 12
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, participated in three community policing events and handled one confidential incident at a school.
12:28 a.m.: An officer spoke with someone in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard and found the person was playing Pokémon Go. There were no issues.
1:18 a.m.: A 36-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the intersection of Edward and North Fourth streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, and a 31-year-old Jefferson man was arrested on a warrant and warned for expired vehicle registration. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail on the warrant.
1:22 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Rogers Street requested help removing another person from their home. An officer arrived and the person left.
3:03 a.m.: A 39-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
4:22 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:21 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of East Street who denied having issues, but was put in touch with Jefferson County Human Services for follow-up care.
9:15 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of someone walking barefoot in the 300 block of North High Street, but no such person was located.
9:53 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for illegal dumping at the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
10:38 a.m.: A 50-year-old man was arrested in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue on a warrant for walking away from a Huber law work release program. He was turned over to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at the arrest location.
10:50 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a home for an oven fire in the 600 block of Washington Street. Firefighters ventilated the home and removed the oven.
1:43 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Jackson and Van Buren streets for driving without insurance following a state-reportable accident at the Robert Street bridge involving a 66-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
1:47 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a gas drive-off from Shell Handy Pantry in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
2:02 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of multiple reports of the Robert Street bridge being slippery. Crews were loading a salt truck and an officer was sent to provide traffic control.
2:06 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Robert Street for driving without insurance following a state-reportable accident with no injuries.
2:24 p.m.: A 66-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was involved in a state-reportable accident when she struck a deer with her vehicle in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
2:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a female employee from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:06 p.m.: A student was cited for underage tobacco violation at Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
3:12 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious man in the 200 block of Park Street.
4:21 p.m.: An officer spoke with someone regarding a property matter in the 300 block of Rogers Street.
4:51 p.m.: Someone reported icy roads near Roosevelt and Harriette streets.
5:13 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for following too closely for conditions, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 53-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of South Main and South Water streets.
5:22 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle following a complaint that a motorist was driving all over the road near Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard.
6:31 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive signed a no consent form after reporting that someone had cut the wires from their house to their outdoor holiday decorations. An extra patrol request will be placed on the briefing board.
7:15 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue who reported an unwanted individual at their home. The person left before the officer arrived and the officer provided the resident with available options. A request for extra patrol will be placed on the briefing board.
7:19 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Jefferson Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
7:56 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue, and the individual was fine.
9:22 p.m.: A juvenile reported as a runaway from a home on Grove Street was located and arrangements were made with their parent.
11:01 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Monroe Street and the person was fine.
