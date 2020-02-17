Friday, Feb. 14
Officers followed up on two 911 calls, participated in two community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters for unshoveled sidewalks.
1:45 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious, unoccupied vehicle at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East. Everything appeared to be fine.
7:46 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and Riverside Drive for inattentive driving, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man who was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for nonregistration of vehicle. There neither were injuries nor road blockage.
8:50 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate an older man reportedly walking down the middle of the traffic lane in the 100 block of Madison Avenue.
9:22 a.m.: A voucher was provided for a one-night-stay for a couple after they went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department requesting help.
10:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of McMillen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:54 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 100 block of Mechanic Street and the person was fine.
2:43 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Council Street wished to have information about a restraining order documented.
4:25 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested Street for bail jumping and violating absolute sobriety bond conditions in the 200 block of East Cramer.
5 p.m.: An officer was requested to keep the peace at a residence in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.
5:38 p.m.: A man from the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive requested help opening his locked vehicle, but called back before an officer arrived because he had found his keys in the snow.
5:41 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Mechanic Street reported that their bicycle had been stolen.
5:43 p.m.: An officer assisted at the temporary shelter at the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West.
6:19 p.m.: A 31-year-old man was arrested in the first block of South Main Street for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and bail jumping. He was transported to detox services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.