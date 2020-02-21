Thursday, Feb. 20
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on four 911 calls, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in five community policing events, performed two crime-prevention services, warned one person about unshoveled sidewalks and prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters for two other unshoveled sidewalks, and handled one confidential incident for disorderly conduct at a school.
2:28 a.m.: A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy returned a lost dog to its owner near North Main Street and Frederick Avenue.
2:22 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:02 a.m.: An officer checked on a disabled semi in traffic in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue and the driver had help on the way.
8:04 a.m.: A mother from Whitewater Avenue asked to speak with an officer about issues she was having with her daughter. She was advised that it was not a police matter, but a situation better addressed through family counseling.
8:18 a.m.: A 48-year-old Cambridge woman was cited for speeding in the 900 block of Madison Avenue.
8:29 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates was issued to a driver at the Main Street bridge.
9:35 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of McComb Street wished to have information about a suspicious text message documented.
10:10 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective high mount brake light and no front license plate was issued to a driver at the Main Street bridge.
11:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:25 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates was issued to a driver at the intersection of North Main and North Fourth streets.
12:59 p.m.: An officer was requested for a welfare check of a man in the 200 block of South Water Street East. The man was taken into protective custody and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for medical clearance after which a Jefferson County deputy transported him to Rogers Memorial Hospital in Oconomowoc.
1:01 p.m.: A 42-year-old Jefferson man was cited for speeding in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
1:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Foster Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street.
2:10 p.m.: Someone from Fort Memorial Hospital requested assistance with a patient, but the officers found no issues.
2:53 p.m.: Information about an accident with very minor damage involving a 44-year-old Lake Mills man and a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the first block of North Main Street was documented.
3:13 p.m.: An officer spoke with the manager of a group home in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive about a suspicious incident. The information was documented.
3:40 p.m.: Information from someone from the 1500 block of Raven Street about a fraudulent telephone call was documented.
3:45 p.m.: An officer was assigned to mediate a dispute between neighbors in the 400 block of Mechanic Street who were in a snit about a traffic complaint.
4:18 p.m.: A 47-year-old Lake Mills woman was cited for speeding in the 1300 block of South Main Street.
4:36 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue reported that an unwanted neighbor was pounding on his door. The neighbor was gone when officers arrived and was located at his home. The neighbor was warned to stay off the other man’s property and to keep his dogs under control as his dogs were found to be running around in the street.
5:31 p.m.: A manager from McDonald’s in the 200 block of North Main Street asked that an officer remove a man who was loitering in the restaurant’s lobby. The man was removed.
6:45 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a business customer in the 700 block of Jones Avenue who had been sitting in her vehicle after all the employees left. She was fine and was doing some work on her telephone.
8:06 p.m.: An officer mediated a child custody dispute at Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:30 p.m.: A group home client from the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard requested help with an issue they were having with another client. The officer spoke with the client and staff at the home. The issue was resolved.
11:54 p.m.: Someone from Fort Memorial Hospital asked to have a person removed from the location. The officer removed the person and gave them a ride.
