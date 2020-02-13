Wednesday, Feb. 12
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in six community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for an unshoveled sidewalk and handled three confidential incidents.
12:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
1 a.m.: A man was warned for having a fire on public property in the 100 block of Mechanic Street and was moved along.
2:16 a.m.: A man who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West looking for help was transported to a detox facility.
7:56 a.m.: A truancy citation was prepared for a student at the Crossroads alternative school in the 600 block of Grove Street.
8:17 a.m.: Papers were served to a resident in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
8:36 a.m.: Papers were served to a resident in the 100 block of Healy Lane.
8:46 a.m.: Papers were served to a resident at W6300 Hackbarth Road.
9:38 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
10:23 a.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at Mile-A-Way Motel in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for disorderly conduct/intoxication, and warned for resisting. He and others who were staying there gathered their belongings and left.
10:57 a.m.: Someone spoke with an officer about a sign in the 700 block of Monroe Street for a Realtor having the wrong telephone number on it. The officer will notify the Realtor.
11:51 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was driving poorly and without a valid driver’s license in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
12:28 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person at Fort Memorial Hospital for a welfare check.
12:55 p.m.: An officer gave an employee from the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue a ride home when they showed up for work intoxicated.
1:10 p.m.: A man reported that his girlfriend was refusing to leave his apartment in the 200 block of South Water Street East when he asked. She was gone when the officer arrived.
1:45 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a traffic accident at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
3:35 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident near North Main and Edgewood streets about a political sign in the terrace. The sign was removed.
3:36 p.m.: An officer was unable to contact a resident in the 200 block of Linden Street about a political sign in the terrace. The sign was removed.
5:25 p.m.: Someone reported a car alarm sounding at a car repair business in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue. Employees there explained that the owner of the vehicle was out of town and had not left the keys for the vehicle with them. They were working on the issue.
5:59 p.m.: A woman spoke with an officer about being harassed. After listening to her story, the officer learned that most of her problems are occurring in Dane County. She was advised to report her situation there.
7:38 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident that occurred when a 16-year-old girl struck a parked vehicle in the driveway in the 800 block of Florence Street.
9:36 p.m.: An officer on patrol noticed a vehicle that had been run off the road in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue. The officer assisted the driver get the vehicle unstuck. Nothing was damaged.
11:28 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of a vehicle being parked in violation of parking regulations, but the vehicle was parked legally when the officer arrived.
