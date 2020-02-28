Wednesday, Feb. 26
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on four 911 calls, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime-prevention service and handled two confidential incidents, one of which was related to battery and assault.
2:48 a.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Foster Street.
3:25 a.m.: A shopping cart found in the middle of the road at the intersection of Hake and Jefferson streets was returned to Festival Foods.
3:54 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street.
7:49 a.m.: A 41-year-old Palmyra woman was cited for speeding in the 800 block of Grove Street.
10:38 a.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of Rangita Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
10:38 a.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to ask that information about something be documented.
12:18 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a 17-year-old male in the 700 block of South Main Street. He was fine.
12:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:25 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of retail theft from Family Dollar in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
2:58 p.m.: An officer attended a parent meeting at Rockwell Elementary School in the 800 block of Monroe Street.
3:21 p.m.: A 31-year-old homeless man was arrested in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue for misdemeanor bail jumping. He was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and released after being booked.
4:41 p.m.: A woman asked for help from an officer with her disabled vehicle at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues. The vehicle was pushed out of the intersection and Klement Towing was called to remove the vehicle.
5:29 p.m.: Officers spoke with two Fort Atkinson women, ages 33 and 45, following a complaint from the younger woman that the older woman had struck her vehicle and failed to stop to report it. There was no damage to either vehicle and no report was completed.
6:14 p.m.: An in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed after a 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man struck a gas pump with a vehicle, causing minimal damage at Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
9:04 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate two reportedly suspicious vehicles in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.
9:33 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person walking near Monroe Street and West Blackhawk Drive.
10:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
11:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 100 block of Margaret Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.