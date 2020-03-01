Friday, Feb. 28
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, administered two preliminary breath tests and participated in one community policing event.
12:43 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of North Third and Clarence streets for driving the wrong way on a one-way street. A review report will be prepared for fleeing and eluding.
7:43 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Hackbarth Road.
7:49 a.m.: Someone from Fort Memorial Hospital reported a harassment incident.
9:45 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Grant Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:49 a.m.: An employee from Subway in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue reported an unwanted individual in their store. An officer will follow up.
10:55 a.m.: A 60-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue for following too closely resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
11:33 a.m.: Someone from the 400 block of North High Street wished to have information about fraudulent charges on an account documented. There was no financial loss.
1:45 p.m.: An unwanted person was removed from the Villa Inn Motel in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and given a ride.
1:49 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle following a complaint about the way a vehicle was being driven in the 800 block of Jones Avenue.
3:35 p.m.: An employee from Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue made a mistake resulting in a gas drive-off, and then requested assistance in contacting the vehicle owner. An officer spoke with the driver who would respond to pay for the fuel.
4:20 p.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson woman reported that her vehicle received minor damage when a box truck backed into her vehicle at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive. An in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed.
4:53 p.m.: A 25-year-old homeless man requested assistance from the Fort Atkinson Police Department and it was provided.
5:40 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft of wood from Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East.
5:59 p.m.: Someone reported a lens cover hanging down from a street light at the intersection of Jackson Street and West Sherman Avenue. We Energies was notified.
6:46 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street who was wanted on a warrant.
7:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital. A probation hold was placed on her and she will be charged with possession of heroin. After being medically cleared, she was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
8:58 p.m.: A woman went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to obtain information to contact the Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
10:10 p.m.: A homeless couple who requested assistance from the Fort Atkinson Police Department failed to qualify for assistance that they requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.