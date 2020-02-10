Thursday, Feb. 6
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, fingerprinted one individual at their request, participated in four community policing events and handled one confidential incident.
2:01 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue and moved the driver along.
6:05 a.m.: Officers mediated a domestic dispute at Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:30 a.m.: Information about a person who was attempting to contact someone in the 500 block of Reena Avenue who had a restraining order against the person was documented.
12:04 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Reena Avenue dropped off a temporary restraining order at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
12:12 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue reported that they had received a scam call and provided the caller with their personal information.
12:28 p.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to obtain information about owning a gun.
1:43 p.m.: An officer removed a sign from the street at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Bark River Drive.
3:26 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 700 block of North Fourth Street. The person was fine.
3:59 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited nonregistration of vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Street and warned for unreadable license plates.
4:47 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 300 block of Park Street who was having problems with their mail. The person was referred to the U.S. Postal Service and advised to speak with the postmaster.
5:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:35 p.m.: A 51-year-old Madison woman who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department was arrested on a warrant through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear. After filling out paperwork, she was released.
6:31 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle in the 300 block of North Fourth Street following a complaint about a traffic incident.
7:26 p.m.: A citation for disorderly conduct will be mailed to a woman in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive following a complaint about a disturbance. The woman was not at the residence when an officer arrived.
10:15 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
10:27 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the first block of Rankin Street following a complaint about loud music. The resident agreed to lower the volume for the night.
