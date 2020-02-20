Wednesday, Feb. 19
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, participated in four community policing events, contacted two residents for icy sidewalks and handled one confidential incident at a school.
1:35 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of South Third Street West.
1:41 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
4:27 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle on South Street.
4:29 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
6:13 a.m.: Someone passed along information about a traffic complaint in the 100 block of South Water Street West.
7:31 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on two vehicles in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
8:04 a.m.: An officer was unable to serve papers on a resident in the 400 block of Washington Street.
9:13 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
9:17 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a driver at the intersection of North High and North Fourth streets.
11:28 a.m.: Someone wished to have information about a traffic complaint documented.
11:38 a.m.: An officer assisted someone who was trying to reach a tenant in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
11:41 a.m.: An officer assisted a family with a child custody situation in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
1:58 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt for herself and child safety restraint violations, and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle, defective brake light and driving without insurance.
2:05 p.m.: A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson man struck a parked vehicle with his vehicle at the intersection of Bluff Street and South Fourth Street East, resulting in a non-reportable accident.
2:07 p.m.: A group home client from the 1100 block of Caswell Street was warned for misuse of 911 when he reported that he was being held against his will.
2:38 p.m.: Officers transported a man from North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital after Jefferson County Human Services staff asked that an officer meet them for a welfare check of their client.
2:44 p.m.: Someone from the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive wished to have information about scam telephone calls documented.
3:47 p.m.: A complaint about an icy sidewalk in the first block of South Water Street West was determined to be unfounded.
5:42 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 400 block of South High Street and she was fine.
6:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Nikki Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:23 p.m.: Following an incident, a 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 900 block of South Main Street for misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of an illegal drug. He was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he was booked and released.
10:53 p.m.: An officer spoke with residents in the first block of Spry Avenue following a complaint about a disturbance.
11:33 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Reena Avenue and they were fine.
