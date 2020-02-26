Tuesday, Feb. 25
Officers issued traffic-related warnings, assisted individuals with keys locked in car, and followed up on alarms and 911 calls.
3:34 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street wished to have information documented.
4:05 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of North Main Street wished to have information documented.
5:20 a.m.: A dog reportedly running at large in the 800 block of McCoy Park Road was located and returned to its owner along with a warning for an animal-control violation.
5:47 a.m.: A 45-year-old Beaver Dam woman was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Monroe Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and nonregistration of vehicle. She was warned for driving without insurance.
8:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Grant Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:17 a.m.: A 34-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue. She posted bond and was released.
9:38 a.m.: An officer spoke with a student on Ramesh Avenue refusing to attend class and advised him that he needed to go to school.
9:59 a.m.: A business from the first block of North Main Street reported a fraud incident and an officer wrote a report.
10:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted someone from Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
10:40 a.m.: Information about a fraudulent telephone call reported by someone from the 700 block of Nelson Street was documented.
12:07 p.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Madison Avenue. She was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. After being booked, she was released to a responsible party.
12:44 p.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of Adrian Boulevard wished to have information about a fraudulent telephone call documented.
2:23 p.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 800 block of South Main Street.
3:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 69-year-old man from the 200 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:38 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 200 block of South Main Street.
8:11 p.m.: An officer served municipal court papers to a resident in the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue.
7:48 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a man who said that his mother from the 1000 block of South Main Street has been receiving harassing telephone calls from a phone number in Jefferson.
8:21 p.m.: An officer checked a report of two suspicious vehicles/people in the 1000 block of Monroe Street, but the complaint was unable to be corroborated.
8:38 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a 48-year-old woman in the 500 block of Jackson Street and she was fine.
11:27 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s review will be forwarded on behalf of a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman following a complaint about a disturbance in the first block of South Water Street West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.