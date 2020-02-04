Monday, Feb. 3
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls, participated in four community policing events, performed four crime-prevention services, prepared truancy citations for seven students at the Fort Atkinson High School and one student from the Crossroads alternative school in the 600 block of Grove Street, and handled two confidential incidents.
12:26 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West to have information documented.
5:58 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:49 a.m.: Information about a vehicle pelted with eggs in the 300 block of Jefferson Street was documented.
7:36 a.m.: Information about a vehicle strewn with eggs in the 600 block of Maple Street was documented.
7:40 a.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a vehicle in violation of apartment parking rules in 500 block of Oak Street.
8:09 a.m.: Information about a vehicle hit with eggs in the 1100 block of Maple Street was documented.
8:34 a.m.: A 28-year-old Beloit woman was arrested at the Main Street bridge for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
8:54 a.m.: A sex offender visiting in the area provided identification to the Fort Atkinson Police Department as required by law.
9:25 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 500 block of Foster Street.
10:58 a.m.: Information about a vehicle pelted with eggs in the 500 block of Oak Street was documented.
11:55 a.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a vehicle parked in a customer/employee-only parking spot at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
12:21 p.m.: Information about a vehicle hit with eggs during the night in the 1100 block of Erick Street was documented.
12:22 p.m.: An officer removed a bucket in the road at the Main Street bridge.
12:27 p.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious person in the backyard of a residence in the 500 block of East Sherman Avenue who turned out to be a We Energies employee.
12:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:50 p.m.: An officer was asked to keep the peace at a residence in the 800 block of Boldt Street.
1:26 p.m.: A student reinstatement meeting was held at the School District of Fort Atkinson administrative office in the 200 block of Park Street.
1:26 p.m.: Information about a scam call from a resident in the 600 block of Oak Street was documented.
3:38 p.m.: A 40-year-old Middleton man was cited for failing to stop at stop sign in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue. He was warned for failing to secure the vehicle cargo door.
3:52 p.m.: A woman from the first block of Wilson Street reported that her purse had been stolen, but an officer located it in the vehicle that the woman had been driving.
4:14 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street.
4:26 p.m.: Information about a vehicle pelted with eggs during the night in the 300 block of Hickory Street was documented.
4:57 p.m.: An officer assisted an 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman, whose vehicle was stuck at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue, get the vehicle out of the intersection. The vehicle was a stick-shift and she was having trouble operating it.
6:59 p.m.: Information about a vehicle strewn with eggs during the night in the 400 block of Adams Street was documented.
7:21 p.m.: A 21-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of Reena Avenue at the request of the Jefferson Police Department which had probable cause for his arrest on domestic abuse charges. He was turned over to a Jefferson police officer.
8:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 600 block of Monroe Street.
9:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street.
10:07 p.m.: Following a complaint from a neighbor, a 54-year-old woman from the 1500 block of South Main Street was warned for a barking dog.
11:30 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman at the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West about problems she was having and provided options for her.
11:47 p.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with individuals in a vehicle in the 200 block of Sinnissippi Drive and moved them along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.