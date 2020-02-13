Tuesday, Feb. 11
Officers followed up on six 911 calls, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in two community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and prepared five nuisance abatement complaint letters for unshoveled sidewalks.
12:25 a.m.: A woman from the 200 block of Washington Street spoke with an officer about issues she was having with a former boyfriend.
1:27 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot in the 1900 block of Central Coast Lane and found a woman who had forgotten her keys inside the building; she was waiting for a co-worker to let her back in. The co-worker showed up a short time afterward.
6:35 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 100 block of Mechanic Street and the person was fine.
8:56 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
8:57 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 500 block of Riverside Drive about their unshoveled sidewalk and the resident agreed to clear them soon.
9 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
9:30 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Bluff Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:13 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Foster Street to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
10:35 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:52 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a motor vehicle by permittee without an authorized person at the intersection of East Highland Avenue and Heritage Drive.
11:03 a.m.: Someone from the 500 block of Highland Avenue reported a vehicle being parked too far from the curb and blocking a sidewalk.
12:32 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Street.
1:23 p.m.: An officer served papers on a resident in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
1:25 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue for whom the officer was asked to serve papers.
1:35 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person in the 100 block of Healy Lane for whom the officer was asked to serve papers.
1:40 p.m.: An officer served papers on a resident in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.
1:44 p.m.: An officer served papers on a resident on South Street.
1:51 p.m.: An officer served papers on a resident in the 800 block of North High Street.
2:28 p.m.: Someone spoke with an officer at the Fort Atkinson Police Department regarding a voucher.
3:11 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1100 block of North Main Street for a vehicle on fire.
3:42 p.m.: Someone reported that the bathrooms at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East had been vandalized.
4:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:16 p.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 800 block of Jefferson Street.
4:33 p.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Banker Road and Madison Avenue for failing to yield right of way from a stop sign, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man whose vehicle was removed by Klement Towing.
5:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Nikki Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:14 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a theft of a cell phone from someone in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue.
10:51 p.m.: An officer assisted emergency room staff at Fort Memorial Hospital for a patient who was out of control.
11:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and officers assisted a woman from the 300 block of North Third Street who reported that she had dried blood on her head. She was intoxicated and there were no serious concerns.
