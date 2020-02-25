Saturday, Feb. 22
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, and performed one crime-prevention service.
2:49 a.m.: A group home client from the 300 block of Rogers Street wished to have someone removed from her residence. An officer spoke with everyone and found a misunderstanding that was cleared up when the other woman was placed in a different room.
4:05 a.m.: An officer checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue. It was unoccupied, but everything appeared to be fine.
8:22 a.m.: A 21-year-old Watertown man was cited in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for speeding.
8:54 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint from a woman in the 300 block of Bluff Street about her dog being attacked by another dog.
8:54 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit and officers were paged to a residence in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive. The medical examiner was contacted.
10:12 a.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a property in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive regarding a civil matter.
10:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of Spry Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:25 a.m.: A 44-year-old Jefferson woman will be cited for trespassing at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
12:28 p.m.: An officer will check on a home in the 600 block of Reena Avenue following a complaint about a large amount of garbage laying around the residence.
12:52 p.m.: Someone from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive signed a no consent form for money stolen from them.
12:54 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue on how to obtain a restraining order and how the eviction process works.
1:10 p.m.: Information about an argument between two brothers in the 600 block of Riverside Drive was documented.
4:56 p.m.: A resident dropped off old ammunition at the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.
5:26 p.m.: An officer spoke with two individuals in the 400 block of Mechanic Street about harassment and a 16-year-old boy was warned.
6:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1400 block of Stacy Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:15 p.m.: Officers were requested for an out-of-control juvenile in the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard. The juvenile, found to have a warrant through the Whitewater Police Department, was taken into custody on the warrant. After being booked, he was released with a court date.
10:35 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 25-year-old Janesville woman at the intersection of James Place and Janesville Avenue about her car being struck by another motorist resulting in a state-reportable accident. There was no information on the striking vehicle.
10:36 p.m.: The Whitewater Police Department conveyed information about a possible family offense on Adrian Boulevard. An officer spoke with a 15-year-old boy and 36-year-old man, and the complaint was determined to be unfounded.
11:20 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a 38-year-old man in the 500 block of Nadig Court. He was not in need of any services.
