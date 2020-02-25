Sunday, Feb. 23
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test and issued two nuisance abatement complaints for unshoveled sidewalks.
12:53 a.m.: A 39-year-old intoxicated Fort Atkinson woman in the 800 block of Monroe Street was turned over to a family member following a complaint about a disturbance.
2:32 a.m.: A 35-year-old Johnson Creek woman was cited in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
2:34 a.m.: An officer went to Fort Memorial Hospital to speak with a woman bitten by her own dog.
9:41 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a driver in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
10:05 a.m.: Someone with the key to the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building gymnasium wondered why other people already were in the gym. He learned that they had permission to be there for a dance.
10:20 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and she was fine.
10:36 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Shirley Street about a civil property issue.
11:42 a.m.: A 30-year-old Beloit woman was cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:31 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a motorist who reportedly had been speeding in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
12:56 p.m.: Someone from the 200 block of Frederick Avenue wished to have information about harassing telephone calls documented.
1:33 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a person near North Fourth and Jefferson streets, but the person was not home.
3:05 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was provided with information about an illegal dumping complaint that occurred at the intersection of Commerce Parkway and Allen Drive.
4:34 p.m.: Lake Mills Police Department requested help from the Fort Atkinson Police Department with an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:01 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson city electrician was advised that the pedestrian lights at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Mechanic Street were stuck in the “on” position.
8:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East.
8:46 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a man who reportedly was having trouble walking in the area of East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street.
