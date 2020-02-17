Saturday, Feb. 15
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, participated in two community policing events and performed three crime-prevention services.
1:38 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
2:36 a.m.: A 25-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grove Street on a warrant following a traffic stop where he was warned for driving without headlights and failing to provide proof of insurance. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy picked him up and transported him to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail on the warrant.
9:44 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was taken into custody on a warrant from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Hilltop Trail and Greene Street. She was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where she was booked. She left with a friend who posted bond for her.
10:26 a.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a property in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive about their sidewalks needing to be cleared. The owner will take care of them today.
11:44 a.m.: Information about an attempted fraud in the first block of William Street was documented.
12:24 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue and they were fine.
1:47 p.m.: An officer delivered a warning letter to a resident in the 400 block of Hillcrest Drive for stalking after a complaint was received of unwanted contact from another person. The resident also was spoken to about a civil issue related to ownership of a vehicle.
2:30 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:17 p.m.: A disabled vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue was removed by Klement Towing at the owner’s request.
7:04 p.m.: An officer removed a deer from the road at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive.
7:10 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible intoxicated driver in their jurisdiction when it was unable to be located within the limits of Fort Atkinson’s boundaries.
7:20 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Grant Street called 911 for a man who had food stuck in his throat. The food was dislodged while the caller was on the line and an officer stopped by to make sure everything was fine.
8:21 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 900 block of East Street for failing to maintain vehicle after striking a tree resulting in a state-reportable accident.
8;25 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 600 block of McMillen Street for an automatic fire alarm.
9:13 p.m.: An officer stood by without incident while an employee was terminated at a business in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
9:28 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man for defective headlights.
10:15 p.m.: An officer checked a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and found a male who was waiting for his girlfriend to be done with work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.