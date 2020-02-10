Saturday, Feb. 8
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, participated in one community policing event and handled two crime-prevention services.
1:52 a.m.: An officer gave a ride home to a person found sitting on the curb at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets.
2:25 a.m.: An officer attempted to contact the registered owner of a vehicle that appeared to be disabled at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street.
3:29 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of South Third Street East.
9:14 a.m.: Jefferson County Human Services was contacted for a woman from Zida Street who was having issues.
1:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of West Rockwell Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Raveen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:17 p.m.: A report of a sign posted in the terrace near Harrison and Adams streets was determined to be unfounded after an officer checked on a complaint.
3:18 p.m.: A report of a sign posted in the terrace near Harrison and North Main streets was determined to be unfounded after an officer checked on a complaint.
3:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 41-year-old man from Talcott Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:22 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for driving a four-wheeler on the road in the 400 block of Wilcox Street.
5:29 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of an 18-year-old woman in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. She was fine.
6:01 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for red-light violation at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street.
9:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of Riverside Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:32 p.m.: A man from the 400 block of Washington Street reported a suspicious vehicle in front of his house. An officer checked and found a neighbor was being dropped off by a friend and they had been talking. Everything was fine.
10:06 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Adams Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and expired vehicle registration. She was warned for driving without insurance.
