Monday, Feb. 24
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on five 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime-prevention service, issued two nuisance abatement complaints for unshoveled sidewalks and handled one confidential incident.
12:24 a.m.: We Energies was notified of a power outage in the 1100 block of Grant Street, and they added it to their list of other outages in the neighborhood.
7:40 a.m.: A 34-year-old Milwaukee man fled from a traffic stop at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Maple Street. The Wisconsin Department of Correction’s Office of Probation and Parole issued a warrant for his arrest as did the Jefferson County Drug Task Force which led to his being located and arrested. He was charged with/cited for resisting an officer, hit and run, felony fleeing, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, speeding in a school zone and failing to stop at a stop sign. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail to be held on the warrant from the Office of Probation and Parole.
9:38 a.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted regarding a complaint of a motorist striking a home and stop sign in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue. The incident is related to the previous call at 7:40 a.m.
9:54 a.m.: The owner of the laundromat in the 400 block of Mechanic Street was advised of an open change machine.
10:24 a.m.: Information about a possible scam telephone call to a resident in the 500 block of Nadig Court was documented.
11:20 a.m.: Someone reported a driver with children in a car who were not buckled up. The officer spoke with the driver who assured the officer that the youths were buckled before they left the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
11:20 a.m.: A reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of West Sherman Avenue was found to belong to someone working in the area.
11:45 a.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Reena Avenue was advised to contact the Jefferson Police Department regarding an accident that had occurred in their jurisdiction.
11:49 a.m.: Officers assisted the Jefferson County Drug Task Force with a search warrant for someone in the 900 block of South Main Street.
1:11 p.m.: A person from the 200 block of South Main Street requested that information about a suspicious purchase be documented.
1:31 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive wished to have it documented that someone threw ashes on the vehicle.
2:10 p.m.: A woman from the 600 block of Reena Avenue asked to speak with an officer, but when the officer arrived the woman changed her mind and said she did not need any help.
2:11 p.m.: A business from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue signed a no consent form for a retail theft that occurred.
4:52 p.m.: A report of a gas drive-off at Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue turned out to be an employee error.
4:54 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Wilcox Street wished to have information about a scam telephone call documented.
5:24 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street asked to speak with an officer about an intoxicated male. The man was intoxicated, but a sober man was with him and everything was fine.
6:52 p.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about issues with another person in a building. An officer spoke with everyone involved and provided options.
9:17 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a harassment complaint from someone in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue.
