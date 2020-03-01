Saturday, Feb. 29
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two alarms and one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in two community policing events, performed two crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
12:34 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 200 block of North Main Street for the smell of burning plastic.
2:34 a.m.: The driver of a Daily Union vehicle loading equipment was facing the wrong way on a one-way street. The driver was advised that the street was a one-way street.
5:14 a.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 1200 block of Erick Street.
9:40 a.m.: A woman from the 600 block of Reena Avenue signed a no consent form after she reported that her credit card had been stolen.
11:59 a.m.: A driver was advised of a complaint of their driving poorly in the 800 block of East Sherman Avenue.
1:24 p.m.: Officers responded to what were thought to be fire alarms at a residence in the 200 block of Clarence Street, but everything was fine.
2:05 p.m.: Officers spoke with a woman attempting to purchase high-dollar gift cards at Pick ’n Save in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for someone with whom she spoke on a telephone call. The phone call was a scam and the woman was out $500.
4:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:18 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a resident in the 400 block of Grove Street of funds missing from an account.
7:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
9:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East.
10:41 p.m.: A reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Wollet Drive was gone when an officer arrived to check on it.
11:28 p.m.: A resident from the 900 block of Monroe Street reported hearing someone on her roof and knocking on a window. An officer checked the area for a person and footprints, but found nothing.
11:46 p.m.: A broken vase was found in the cemetery in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.