Friday, Feb. 7
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on eight 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in four community policing events and performed four crime-prevention services.
4:14 a.m.: An officer on patrol stopped to check on a semi in the road in the 1200 block of Jamesway. The driver moved the truck.
7:20 a.m.: A driver was cited for a traffic offense at the intersection of Campus Drive and Banker Road.
7:31 a.m.: A truancy citation was prepared for a student from the Crossroads alternative school in the 600 block of Grove Street.
7:41 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 700 block of Lexington Boulevard for failing to obey sign/signal.
8:01 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 28-year-old Lake Mills woman for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change. She was warned for speeding.
11:36 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide current proof of insurance. She was warned for speeding.
11:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of McMillen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:47 a.m.: An 18-year-old Waterloo male at Fort Memorial Hospital’s emergency room was placed into protective custody. After being medically cleared, officers transported him to Winnebago Mental Health in Oshkosh.
12:39 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a fire alarm at Fort Memorial Hospital that turned out to be a false alarm as the result of a malfunctioning humidifier.
1:27 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of someone in the 200 block of South Water Street East, but the person was not at home at the time. The officer was provided with information about her current whereabouts.
2:09 p.m.: An officer was assigned to prepare a citation for theft from Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
3:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:36 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue reported a package stolen from their residence.
5:11 a.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Edward Street requested assistance in locating her brother who was missing and had serious health issues. The brother was located in another county and the deputies from that county were assisting the brother.
6:27 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the security of a residence in the 300 block of Edward Street. Everything was fine.
8:16 p.m.: A request for extra patrol at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East was placed on the briefing board.
8:23 p.m.: An officer removed a dead opossum from the road at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street. The Department of Public Works was advised so they could remove the animal on Monday.
9:24 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1500 block of South Main Street for a barking dog.
9:29 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 300 block of Rogers Street and wrote a report.
11:26 p.m.: A driver stopped at the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request a police escort home after they had been followed around downtown by an unknown motorist. An officer escorted the person without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.