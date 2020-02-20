Tuesday, Feb. 18
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, followed up on four 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, performed one crime-prevention service, participated in three community policing events, and handled four community confidential incidents and one sexual assault incident.
3:03 a.m.: Officers checked a report of a disturbance in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and spoke with a couple who were arguing.
6:16 a.m.: An officer spoke with a semi-driver whose truck was stuck at the intersection of East Rockwell and Whitewater avenues. After some maneuvering, the driver got the vehicle turned around.
6:31 p.m.: A semi got caught in a wire in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue, resulting in a non-reportable accident. The wires were removed from the road and Charter Communications was advised.
7:12 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone in the municipal parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
9:16 a.m.: An officer warned a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man for illegal dumping.
10:11 a.m.: An officer stopped a driver in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue following a complaint about their driving. The driver denied the situation as described by the officer and no further action was taken.
10:41 a.m.: A 57-year-old Jefferson man was cited for nonregistration of vehicle at the intersection of Robert and Van Buren streets.
10:52 a.m.: At the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an officer checked to see if a man from the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive was at home, but he was not. The information was passed along to the sheriff’s office.
11:32 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a child in the 100 block of Spry Avenue. The child was fine.
12:26 p.m.: Someone reported that the back hatch of a vehicle was open while it was parked in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue. The owner could not be located and an officer secured the vehicle.
3:43 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident that occurred in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue involving a 50-year-old Juneau man and a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female.
9:10 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street wished to have information documented.
9:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:35 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 600 block of Reena Avenue following a report that someone was throwing items from their balcony into the parking lot. The resident did not wish to carry the items down the stairs and this was their solution to the situation.
10:49 p.m.: An officer checked on a loose dog in a yard in the 500 block of Commander Court and learned that the dog lived there and just had been let out without a leash.
11:33 p.m.: A person who requested a voucher from the Fort Atkinson Police Department for a hotel stay was denied.
