Monday, Feb. 17
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in two community policing events and performed one crime-prevention service.
2:24 a.m.: Officers checked a report of a possible underage party in the 300 block of Rogers Street, but found no underage issues.
2:43 a.m.: An 18-year-old Whitewater male was arrested in the 800 block of Zaffke Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, following a report of a traffic accident. He also will be cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, driving too fast for conditions and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
3:23 a.m.: An officer spoke with a small group of individuals following a complaint about a disturbance in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
7:31 a.m.: An officer spoke with a group of individuals in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue about a harassment incident, but there were no issues.
8:35 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of McMillen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:19 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:25 a.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency at Fort Memorial Hospital with a combative patient.
11:04 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint from a resident from the 400 block of Edward Street about being harassed.
11:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and officers assisted some individuals in the 700 block of North High Street who reported water flowing from an upstairs apartment.
12:25 p.m.: Someone from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive reported a theft.
3:08 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to Fort Memorial Hospital for an automatic fire alarm.
3:38 p.m.: Officers were unable to corroborate a report of loud music coming from somewhere in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
5:31 p.m.: A report of a juvenile missing from West Sherman Avenue was cancelled when the youth was located later in the evening.
6:31 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive for failing to maintain control of vehicle after he struck a parked vehicle belonging to a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man, resulting a state-reportable accident.
6:42 p.m.: Some employees working late to clean vehicles in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue accidentally had set off several car alarms. There were no problems.
8:40 p.m.: A 22-year-old group home client from the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard eloped because he was upset about not getting cigarettes for the evening. He later was located and returned to the home.
